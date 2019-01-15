Ashley Martson needs fans' support as she battles kidney failure.

Just days ago, the 90 Day Fiancé star revealed to fans that she had been hospitalized after being found unresponsive at her home. It was determined she is in acute kidney failure due to lupus.

"I will begin dialysis shortly. I will not let this beat me. I know I'm strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids," she wrote on social media on Sunday. "I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it's going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers."

That tough road continued this week for Martson. According to an update shared to her Instagram account, presumably by a loved one, she underwent surgery to place a catheter into her abdomen to begin peritoneal dialysis on Tuesday. "Doctors are hopeful that dialysis will be temporary and that it will aid in helping her kidneys repair themselves," the statement read. According to the update, she could possibly head home tomorrow and stay under the care of home nurses.