Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic, Bernard Weil/Toronto Star via Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 4 Sep. 2018 7:55 AM
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic, Bernard Weil/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Colton Underwood is the new Bachelor.
Good Morning America announced the news on Tuesday.
"I'm very excited," Underwood told host Michael Strahan. "'Third time's a charm.' That's what they say, right? That's what I'm hoping for."
Fans watched Underwood's embark on his journey to find love during Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. He then participated in the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise. During this time, he pursued a relationship with Tia Booth—another Bachelor contestant who appeared on Arie Luyendyk's season and briefly dated Underwood before he went on Kufrin's season. However, the two ended up calling it quits.
During his time on the ABC shows, Underwood made headlines for revealing he's a virgin. The 26-year-old athlete opened up about his virginity during The Bachelorette's "Men Tell All" special and admitted discussing it on national television was "the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life."
"But growing up and, you know, being an athlete, it's something that I was ashamed of because it was so openly talked about, you know, in our community," he said. "So, I made up a lot of lies, and I hid it and I was ashamed of it. I wasn't true to who I was, and I feel like people think I'm less of a man because of that. And that's the hardest thing for me to hear."
However, Underwood isn't going to let this stop him from finding love. He also isn't the only virgin to compete on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. To see other contestants who've talked openly about their virginity, check out the gallery.
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Underwood will hand out the roses on season 23 of The Bachelor. The former football player opened up about his virginity on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and said discussing the topic on national TV was "the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life."
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Iaconetti revealed she's a virgin on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor. She later went on to star on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, where she met her now-fiancé Jared Haibon and faced the famous fantasy suite. She also appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games and admitted to then-boyfriend Kevin Wendt her virginity has been a "roadblock" for some in the past.
ABC
Lowe competed on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette. He then handed out the roses on season 17 of The Bachelor and described himself as a "born-again virgin." He ended up picking Catherine Giudici, and the two decided to abstain from having sex until their wedding night. The couple is now happily married with two kids.
Article continues below
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Like Iaconetti, Tilley also competed on Soules' season of The Bachelor. It was during this season she revealed she's a virgin. She also competed on Ben Higgins season.
Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images
Whitney competed on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. It was during this time she revealed she's chosen to abstain from sex due to her faith. She then went on to star on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, including the most recent season. At one point during her first season, Whitney asked, "Is paradise even paradise without a virgin?" In addition, Whitney appeared on an episode of The Proposal.
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Adamson competed for Jake Pavelka's heart on season 14 of The Bachelor. During an interview with People, the reality star said she was "proud" of her virginity. She also told the magazine she knew she wasn't getting a rose after discussing the fantasy suite with Pavelka.
Article continues below
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Hoag was a contestant on DeAnna Pappas' season of The Bachelorette. During his time on the show, he revealed he was abstaining from sex until he was married. He also competed on Bachelor Pad.
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Murray went looking for love on the ninth season of The Bachelor. While competing for the heart of Prince Lorenzo Borghese, she revealed she's a virgin.
The Bachelor will return to ABC for its 23rd season in January 2019.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?