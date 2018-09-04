BREAKING!

Colton Underwood Is Your New Bachelor: "Third Time's a Charm"

by Chris Harnick | Tue., 4 Sep. 2018 5:15 AM

Colton Underwood is the new Bachelor. Underwood, who appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, will hand out roses to potential partners during season 23 of ABC's long-running reality series The Bachelor. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Sept. 4, on Good Morning America.

"I'm very excited," Underwood told Michael Strahan, as other members of Bachelor Nation watched from the side of the stage. "'Third time's a charm.' That's what they say, right? That's what I'm hoping for." Underwood added that what he's "looking forward to most" is getting engaged by the end of his season, "and just getting married shortly after that." And don't worry, women: You don't need to be a major sports fan to win Underwood's heart. As the free agent explained, "You just have to be passionate about something...and be a good person."

Underwood went on to appear in season five of Bachelor in Paradise after getting eliminated during the hometown visits The Bachelorette season 14. He's a pro-football player who previously played tight end for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Underwood previously dated Tia Booth. She appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor as a contestant vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's heart. Booth and Underwood reunited on Paradise, which is currently airing on ABC. He also dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Don't expect Booth to make an appearance on The Bachelor. "We are finally on the same page, for the first time in our relationship," Underwood told Strahan, "and we are just good friends."

Underwood's season of The Bachelor premieres in January 2019.

