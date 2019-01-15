Leave it to these famous fashionistas to bring Louis Vuitton to life on the page.

Such was precisely what Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière did for his Pre-Fall collection in lieu of a runway show. Following his May Resort show in the south of France, the brand's lookbook, released on TK, features a slate of familiar Hollywood faces akin to the ones you would spot in the front row of any Vuitton fashion show.

The handpicked stars tasked with rocking the latest looks, many of them award-winning actresses and band ambassadors, include Laura Harrier, Michelle Williams, Riley Keough, Ruth Negga, Sophie Turner, Thandie Newton, Jennifer Connelly, Chloë Grace Moretz and Alicia Vikander. As the designer described them in a statement, "These women embrace the various personalities that embody fashion at Louis Vuitton. Be they stars or new faces, all of them share the same willpower, and confidence in their choices, and at the same time, reflect the eclecticism of the female identity."