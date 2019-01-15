Hollywood Takes Over the #10YearChallenge: See Christina Aguilera, Reese Witherspoon and More

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 15 Jan. 2019 11:08 AM

Reese Witherspoon, #10YearChallenge

Instagram; Dominik Bindl/Getty Images; X17online.com

A lot can happen in 10 Hollywood years.

For those who have a social media account, it's safe to say you've seen more than a few followers participate in a viral movement. If you didn't already guess, it's the #10YearChallenge.

Men and women willing to participate must share a picture of themselves from 2009. Then, they post another photo of themselves in 2019. 

As you likely could have guessed, hairstyles have changed, fashion has evolved and careers have transformed in the past decade. Ultimately, people can't stop browsing the hashtag. 

Well, almost everyone. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna said she won't be participating for a pretty epic reason. "I'm not doing that 10 year challenge," she wrote on Twitter. "I looked f--king great in 2009 and I look even better now." Zing!

Photos

Celebrities With Secret Social Media Accounts

But don't worry pop culture fans! Your favorite singers, actor and reality stars are happily participating. Take a look at just some of the epic moments in our gallery below.

Reese Witherspoon, #10YearChallenge

Instagram; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

"Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge" 

Madonna, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Madonna

"Apparently there is more! The Perks of Being a Wallflower. #thechallengeissurviving"

Jameela Jamil, #10YearChallenge

Twitter

Jameela Jamil

"10 year challenge. Because this is roughly how long you spend on the toilet when you drink laxative "detox" teas... #howharddiddetoxteashityourbumhole." 

Article continues below

Ellen DeGeneres, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres

"#10yearchallenge. I never realized how differently I hold my hand now."

Janet Jackson, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Janet Jackson

"challenge accepted #glowupchallenge #howharddidaginghityouchallenge." 

Amy Schumer, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Amy Schumer

"2009/2019 challenge" 

Article continues below

Remy Ma, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Remy Ma

"#testoftimechallange #blacklovechallenge #10yearchallange #thegoldenchild #blacklove #goldenchildchallenge" 

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

"Then. Now. 19? Ish... and 33."

Luann de Lesseps, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Luann de Lesseps

"Here's me doing the 2009 versus 2019 challenge. Fun fact rhony s2 premiered in 2009!#timeflies"

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon, #10YearChallenge

Instagram; Dominik Bindl/Getty Images; X17online.com

Christina Aguilera

"#10yearchallenge"

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

"2009-2019"

Cassadee Pope, #10YearChallenge

Instagram; Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cassadee Pope

"#10YearChallenge"

Article continues below

Bobby Bones, #10YearChallenge

Instagram; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Bobby Bones

"10 year challenge ..."

So who's next to participate in the social media movement? We have our eyes peeled to the gram.

For now, we're going to have to find the best lighting before we take the challenge. Anyone have a Lumee on hand?

