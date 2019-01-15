A lot can happen in 10 Hollywood years.

For those who have a social media account, it's safe to say you've seen more than a few followers participate in a viral movement. If you didn't already guess, it's the #10YearChallenge.

Men and women willing to participate must share a picture of themselves from 2009. Then, they post another photo of themselves in 2019.

As you likely could have guessed, hairstyles have changed, fashion has evolved and careers have transformed in the past decade. Ultimately, people can't stop browsing the hashtag.

Well, almost everyone. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna said she won't be participating for a pretty epic reason. "I'm not doing that 10 year challenge," she wrote on Twitter. "I looked f--king great in 2009 and I look even better now." Zing!