Kate Middleton Was Just Stumped by This Question About Queen Elizabeth II

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 15 Jan. 2019 6:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton, Islington Community Garden Visit

Neil Mockford/GC Images

You can call her Chef Kate. 

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton headed into the great outdoors on Tuesday for a visit to King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington. Donning a casual chic ensemble fit for gardening, including a tweet sports jacket and suede lace-up ankle boots, the mother of three kept cozy and comfortable as she visited with local residents and volunteers for the garden. 

The royal also got to work, helping to craft birdhouses with children from St. Jude and St. Paul's CE Primary School. Middleton also joined the young students and rolled out dough for pizza using the outdoor oven and ingredients harvested from the garden, including oregano, marjoram and rosemary. Yum!

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

However, Kate was stumped when a young girl had a question about Queen Elizabeth II's eating habits, according to People

"Has the Queen ever had pizza?" the girl asked. "You know, that's such a good question. I don't know," Middleton answered. "I don't know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?"

Report back, Kate!

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Remembrance Day

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Before the visit was over, the Duchess of Cambridge was gifted a jar of honey produced by the garden's bees. Middleton has long been an avid fan of gardening and being outside. In 2017, she joined a group of students from southwest London's Robin Hood Primary School to check out their work with the Royal Horticultural Society's campaign for school gardening, where she pulled on a pair of gardening gloves and planted winter bulbs with the youngsters. 

"I've got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I'm sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment," she said at the time. "What you have created here is really so special. Hopefully you'll have lots of memories of your time here in the garden, looking for insects or planting bulbs...and I really hope you remember these special times for the rest of your lives."

Kate Middleton, Kids, Pizza, Islington Community Garden Visit

Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Middleton is taking her green thumb one step further this year as it has just been announced she designed her first Chelsea Flower Show garden on behalf of the Royal Horticultural Society. Collaborating with landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, Middleton designed the garden, titled the "RHS Back to Nature Garden,"with wild planting and natural materials to evoke a sense "of wonder and magic." 

Her work, which will be on display at the annual event in May, "has been inspired by childhood memories that are triggered by the natural world, as well as special moments that will be created and treasured by families now and in the future," the RHS described. 

As a Kensington Palace spokeswoman said, "The garden seeks to recapture for adults the sense of wonder and magic that they enjoyed as children, in addition to kindling excitement and a passion for nature in future generations."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Food , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashians Dish on Tristan Thompson, Kris Humphries, Blac Chyna and More in Tell-All Interview

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Shows New Look for Peter Parker

Married at First Sight

The New Married at First Sight Couples Reveal Just How Well the Experts Did Selecting Spouses

Total Bellas, Peter Kraus, Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Spills All About Her 5 Hour Long Date With The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT

Tom Cruise Making Back-to-Back Mission: Impossible Sequels

E-Comm: Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

Denim Jackets to Keep You Warm

James Van Der Beek, Paul Walker, Varsity Blues Poster

Bromances, Sexcapades and an Actual Lawsuit: 20 Fun Facts You Forgot About Varsity Blues

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.