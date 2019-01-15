Spidey is back! And he looks...different.

Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the 2019 sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. The new film, whose trailer was released moments ago, takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame—whose trailer was released last month. Spider-Man was last seen in last year's Avengers: Infinity War, and his fate didn't look too promising. In the new movie, he obtains a black "stealth suit," in addition to a red and black Spidey costume—a change from his red and blue one seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Far From Home also stars returning actors Zendaya (M.J.), Michael Keaton (Adrian Toomes/Vulture), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan) and Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), as well as newcomers Jake Gyllenhaal, who will play supervillain Mysterio/Quentin Beck, and Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson, who will reprise their Avengers role of Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill.