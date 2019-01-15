Urassaya Sperbund, Zhong Chuxi & More Celebs Star In Louis Vuitton's New Lookbook

Diversity takes centre stage in Louis Vuitton's new pre-fall 2019 lookbook with names from Thailand, China and South Korea featuring in the mix of American and European names.

Urassaya Sperbund, a long-time friend of the brand, preens proudly alongside other names such as China's Zhong Chuxi (a relatively new addition to the LV family) and South Korea's Doona Bae, who has been a muse of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière since his debut at the brand. Although they have been regular faces at Louis Vuitton's fashion shows, this marks Sperbund and Zhong's first campaign with the fashion brand.

Sperbund took to Instagram to express her excitement of the new campaign. Writing in Thai, she said, "Super excited and still cannot believe that I was a part of this great campaign!!!"

Another (much welcome) surprise in the fashion brand's pre-fall 2019 lookbook was transgender model-actress Indya Moore. It was an emotional moment for this star of FX's Pose, who took to Instagram to commemorate the moment. 

"Thank you @nicolasghesquiere@louisvuitton@imgmodels & my @joshrotten for this powerful, historic moment in the fashion world, Queer community and my life," she wrote in her caption.

Of his decision to cast such a diverse range of women for the pre-fall 2019 campaign, Ghesquière said in a statement, "These women embrace the various personalities that embody fashion at Louis Vuitton. Be they stars or new faces, all of them share the same willpower, and confidence in their choices, and at the same time, reflect the eclecticism of the female identity."

See the full lookbook below.

Urassaya Sperbund, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Urassaya Sperbund

Zhong Chuxi, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Zhong Chuxi

Thandie Newton, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Thandie Newton

Doona Bae, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Doona Bae

Michelle Williams, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Michelle Williams

Indya Moore, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Indya Moore

Ruth Negga, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Ruth Negga

Laura Harrier, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Laura Harrier

Sophie Turner, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Sophie Turner

Samara Weaving, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Samara Weaving

Chloe Grace Moretz, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Chloe Grace Moretz

Riley Keough, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Riley Keough

Kelala, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Kelala

Kelsey Asbille, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Kelsey Asbille

Alicia Vikander, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Alicia Vikander

Lea Seydoux, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Lea Seydoux

Jennifer Connelly, Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Jennifer Connelly

