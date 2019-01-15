Urassaya Sperbund, Zhong Chuxi & More Celebs Star In Louis Vuitton's New Lookbook

Diversity takes centre stage in Louis Vuitton's new pre-fall 2019 lookbook with names from Thailand, China and South Korea featuring in the mix of American and European names.

Urassaya Sperbund, a long-time friend of the brand, preens proudly alongside other names such as China's Zhong Chuxi (a relatively new addition to the LV family) and South Korea's Doona Bae, who has been a muse of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière since his debut at the brand. Although they have been regular faces at Louis Vuitton's fashion shows, this marks Sperbund and Zhong's first campaign with the fashion brand.