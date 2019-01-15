Urassaya Sperbund, Zhong Chuxi & More Celebs Star In Louis Vuitton's New Lookbook

Diversity takes centre stage in Louis Vuitton's new pre-fall 2019 lookbook with names from Thailand, China and South Korea featuring in the mix of American and European names.
Urassaya Sperbund, a long-time friend of the brand, preens proudly alongside other names such as China's Zhong Chuxi (a relatively new addition to the LV family) and South Korea's Doona Bae, who has been a muse of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière since his debut at the brand. Although they have been regular faces at Louis Vuitton's fashion shows, this marks Sperbund and Zhong's first campaign with the fashion brand.
Sperbund took to Instagram to express her excitement of the new campaign. Writing in Thai, she said, "Super excited and still cannot believe that I was a part of this great campaign!!!"
Another (much welcome) surprise in the fashion brand's pre-fall 2019 lookbook was transgender model-actress Indya Moore. It was an emotional moment for this star of FX's Pose, who took to Instagram to commemorate the moment.
"Thank you @nicolasghesquiere, @louisvuitton, @imgmodels & my @joshrotten for this powerful, historic moment in the fashion world, Queer community and my life," she wrote in her caption.
Of his decision to cast such a diverse range of women for the pre-fall 2019 campaign, Ghesquière said in a statement, "These women embrace the various personalities that embody fashion at Louis Vuitton. Be they stars or new faces, all of them share the same willpower, and confidence in their choices, and at the same time, reflect the eclecticism of the female identity."
See the full lookbook below.
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Urassaya Sperbund
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Zhong Chuxi
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Thandie Newton
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Doona Bae
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Michelle Williams
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Indya Moore
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Ruth Negga
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Laura Harrier
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Sophie Turner
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Samara Weaving
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Chloe Grace Moretz
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Riley Keough
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Kelala
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Kelsey Asbille
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Alicia Vikander
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Lea Seydoux
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Jennifer Connelly