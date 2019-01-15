Eddie Peng Is The First Asian Brand Ambassador For Berluti

You know him by face, if not by name: Taiwanese actor Eddie Peng is one of the most recognisable faces in Asian cinema, and not simply because he's so good looking. And now, the multi-talented star is adding a new title to his name — ambassador for French luxury fashion brand, Berluti.

With a considerable array of accolades under his belt (just to name a few: Nominations for 11 Best Actor awards at various film festivals across Asia; winner of the Best New Singer (Gold Award) at the 12th TVB8 Mandarin Music On Demand Awards Presentation; not to mention his television awards), a versatile portfolio of film work with some of the most respected directors in the Asian movie industry, and a serious style plate to boot, it's no wonder he was a perfect candidate as the first Asian face of the fashion brand.