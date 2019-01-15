5 Minutes With... Seamstress To The Stars, Jessicacindy Hartono

She's a seamstress to the stars!

Remember that striking blue number Henry Golding's gorgeous wife Liv Lo wore to the Singapore premiere of Crazy Rich Asians? Yep, that was a Jessicacindy creation.

Creative designer Jessicacindy Hartono's pieces are also favourites of local Asian influencers — just jump onto Willabelle Ong's whimsical feed and you'll see many a Jessicacindy gown dotted throughout. Nellie Lim wore not one, but three custom gowns for her spectacular Bali wedding this year.

So who better to trust to make a bespoke dress for me to host E! Live From the Red Carpet for the inaugural Asian Academy Creative Awards than Jess?