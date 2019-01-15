5 Easy Ways To Stick To Your New Year Resolutions

by E! Asia Staff | Tue., 15 Jan. 2019 5:01 PM
You've made your resolutions, now take these simple steps to make sure you stick with them and achieve your goals.
1. Write Them Down Physically
Whether you're planning on training for a marathon this year, lose weight or save more money this year, the sheer act of writing it down physically sets your intention and makes it more likely for you and your consciousness to see it through. Instead of just making a goal in your head, writing it down on paper and even sticking post-its in your notebook or at your desk serve as constant reminder to stick to your goals.
2. Set Tangible Goals
In addition to physically writing down your goals, it is also important to make sure that the goals you're setting are tangible. This means that you are able to set little milestones out of your end goal, which makes it a lot easier to achieve. For example, instead of hoping to get healthier or save more money, your goals should be something along the lines of "going to the gym three times a week" or "saving $500 every month".
3. Be Realistic With Your Goals
Another way to ensure that you achieve your goals is to set goals that are realistic and achievable. For example, if you are aiming to lose weight, the likelihood of you losing 5 kgs is definitely higher than losing 20 kgs. And if you're only beginning to work on your fitness, aiming to run a full marathon in a year is a far leap compared to aiming to running a half-marathon. In this way, you are not setting yourself up for failure.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
4. Reward Yourself
When you have little milestones along the way, reaching them can be a huge confidence boost. And when you get there, it helps to give yourself a little treat to keep yourself going because we all know that depriving ourselves of that chocolate cake will only end up being counter-effective. And besides, a little dessert never hurt anyone, has it?
5. Don't Give Up
While it feels great to achieve those milestones along the way to achieving your big goal, the possibility of slipping up once in a while is almost a sure thing. It's important to know that it is only understandable to not hold a perfect record and instead of mulling over one error, the key is to get up and power on so that you can still achieve your goal.
