GOT7's Jackson Wang Had A Surprise Performance In Milan

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 15 Jan. 2019 12:35 AM

Jackson Wang, GOT7, Fendi FW19

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

When in Milan, party like the Italians do! Jackson Wang, from Korean boy band GOT7, was in Milan for fashion brand Fendi's fall/winter 2019 menswear collection, but he was more than just a front row celebrity.

Ending off Milan Men's Fashion Week yesterday with a bang, Wang gave a surprise performance for the Italian luxury label's after-party that got guests grooving. Even creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi emerged from backstage for a bit of dancing!

Dressed in a patterned suit and smart navy blue polo, the singer got the crowd pumped up with a set on the runway.

Jackson Wang, GOT7, Fendi FW19

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Recently, Wang was appointed an official ambassador for Fendi, and released a song titled "Fendiman", that tied in his association with the brand.

TAGS/ Asia , Fashion , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop
