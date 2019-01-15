GOT7's Jackson Wang Had A Surprise Performance In Milan

When in Milan, party like the Italians do! Jackson Wang, from Korean boy band GOT7, was in Milan for fashion brand Fendi's fall/winter 2019 menswear collection, but he was more than just a front row celebrity.

Ending off Milan Men's Fashion Week yesterday with a bang, Wang gave a surprise performance for the Italian luxury label's after-party that got guests grooving. Even creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi emerged from backstage for a bit of dancing!