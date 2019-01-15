GOT7's Jackson Wang Had A Surprise Performance In Milan

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 15 Jan. 2019 12:35 AM
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
When in Milan, party like the Italians do! Jackson Wang, from Korean boy band GOT7, was in Milan for fashion brand Fendi's fall/winter 2019 menswear collection, but he was more than just a front row celebrity.
Ending off Milan Men's Fashion Week yesterday with a bang, Wang gave a surprise performance for the Italian luxury label's after-party that got guests grooving. Even creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi emerged from backstage for a bit of dancing!
Dressed in a patterned suit and smart navy blue polo, the singer got the crowd pumped up with a set on the runway.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Recently, Wang was appointed an official ambassador for Fendi, and released a song titled "Fendiman", that tied in his association with the brand.
View this post on Instagram
🙏 Official FENDI model #FENDI #Blessed #jacksonwang #잭슨 #王嘉爾
A post shared by Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 왕잭슨 (@jacksonwang852g7) on
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?