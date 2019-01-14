by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 14 Jan. 2019 11:18 PM
Lisa from Korean girl group BLACKPINK has been the target of hateful racist attacks online after her recent appearance at the 33rd Golden Disc Awards.
Haters called attention to her choice of outfit on the red carpet, and made remarks about her looks. According to Koreaboo, one commenter said, "If she dyes her hair black and washes off her makeup, she's nothing but a Thai girl..." Another expressed shock at her off-shoulder top.
The backlash from her fans has been swift, with the creation of the #RespectLisa hashtag on Twitter to show their support for the girl group member.
Imagine a 14 year old girl who doesn't even know how to speak Korean left her family in Thailand and went to Korea to pursue her dreams. She was being payed much lower than her co-artists but still gave her best at every performance. Yet, she received so much hate.#RespectLisa pic.twitter.com/XFxdww9pR2— wananabells (@wananabells) January 8, 2019
Lisa, we got your back.#RespectLisa pic.twitter.com/GngBN4KG4V— hhga (@that__hh) January 14, 2019
Celebrities — both Thai and Korean alike — have also come forward to show their support. GOT7's BamBam, who is also of Thai descent, publicly stated his support for Lisa, that she "has people who love and support her" and that "time will prove her good heart and nature" when interviewed by a Thai news outlet.
Her fellow group mate Jennie also told fans at their most recent concert in Bangkok, Thailand, that Thai fans should be "proud of Lisa" and that they would "take care of her".
I'm crying ㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/Q8UVS54Td0— lisa (@laileisa) January 12, 2019
This is the just latest incident involving racism against foreign-born K-pop stars, with many others having come forward in the past to relate their experiences. Miss A's Fei told a Korean variety show about the stereotypes she faced as a Chinese artist before making her debut, which included people having the impression that she was "unhygienic" and "only showered once a week".
Similarly, singer Shannon recalled how she would received hateful comments on her social media platforms after singing the Korean national anthem for a work event because they considered her a "foreigner", even though her mother was Korean.
Lisa is currently the most followed female K-pop star on Instagram, with over 13 million followers on her personal account.
BLACKPINK will head to Jakarta, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan next as part of the BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour.
They will also be performing at Coachella in April.
