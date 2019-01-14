BLACKPINK's Lisa Faces Racist Attacks Online After Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa from Korean girl group BLACKPINK has been the target of hateful racist attacks online after her recent appearance at the 33rd Golden Disc Awards.

Haters called attention to her choice of outfit on the red carpet, and made remarks about her looks. According to Koreaboo, one commenter said, "If she dyes her hair black and washes off her makeup, she's nothing but a Thai girl..." Another expressed shock at her off-shoulder top.

The backlash from her fans has been swift, with the creation of the #RespectLisa hashtag on Twitter to show their support for the girl group member.

Celebrities — both Thai and Korean alike — have also come forward to show their support. GOT7's BamBam, who is also of Thai descent, publicly stated his support for Lisa, that she "has people who love and support her" and that "time will prove her good heart and nature" when interviewed by a Thai news outlet.

Her fellow group mate Jennie also told fans at their most recent concert in Bangkok, Thailand, that Thai fans should be "proud of Lisa" and that they would "take care of her".

This is the just latest incident involving racism against foreign-born K-pop stars, with many others having come forward in the past to relate their experiences. Miss A's Fei told a Korean variety show about the stereotypes she faced as a Chinese artist before making her debut, which included people having the impression that she was "unhygienic" and "only showered once a week".

Similarly, singer Shannon recalled how she would received hateful comments on her social media platforms after singing the Korean national anthem for a work event because they considered her a "foreigner", even though her mother was Korean.

Lisa is currently the most followed female K-pop star on Instagram, with over 13 million followers on her personal account.

BLACKPINK will head to Jakarta, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan next as part of the BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour.

They will also be performing at Coachella in April.

