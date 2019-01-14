Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring After Chris Pratt Proposal

  • By
    &

by alyssa morin | Mon., 14 Jan. 2019 6:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katherine Schwarzenegger

CPR / BACKGRID

Katherine Schwarzenegger isn't letting the L.A. rain overshadow her engagement to Chris Pratt.
 
The 29-year-old author was seen grabbing a bite to eat with her sister, Christina Schwarzenegger, 27, a few hours after news of her engagement to the Guardians of the Galaxy star made headlines. The star also seemed to do a little celebratory shopping as she carried an Hermès bag in the photo opp. 
 
Not surprisingly, she had that bride-to-be glow while casually walking around in the rain. As for her glimmering diamond ring? It was most certainly on full display during her lunch run.
 
They say that when it rains on your wedding day, it brings good luck. Could the saying be true when you get engaged? From the looks of Schwarzenegger's radiant skin, chic style and all of the love the couple has received from family and friends, it certainly seems like it. 

Photos

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cutest Moments

Wrapped in a chic, black raincoat and rocking a charcoal-colored newsboy hat (the rain didn't stop her from stepping out, but it wasn't going to mess with her hair, okay?!), Schwarzenegger made the sidewalk her runway. 
 
But aside from her low-key outfit, her massive engagement ring stole the show, and it was dazzling even through the heavy downpour.
 
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Engagement Ring

Splash News

 "The beautiful engagement ring Chris Pratt just used to propose to Katherine Schwarzenegger looks like a 5-carat cushion set in a Harry Winston-style micro pavé halo," Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, told E! News. "Assuming it is a high color-clarity combination, it would probably retail for $150-175k."
 
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Engagement Ring

Backgrid

Late on Sunday night, the Jurassic World star proposed to his girlfriend of several months, sharing an intimate photo of what seemed to be moments after he popped the big question. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm so thrilled to be marrying you," Pratt captioned his photo on Instagram. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Not long after, Schwarzenegger later took to the 'gram to share the same heartwarming image. She wrote, "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."

The pair first sparked rumors of romance back in June after they were photographed having a picnic. Pratt shares a 6-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris, who also congratulated the newly engaged couple. "I'm so happy for you both," she said on the couple's Instagram post. "Congratulations!" 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katherine Schwarzenegger , Chris Pratt , Engagements , Weddings , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
The Bachelor

One Bachelor Contestant Is Doing Her Very Best To Be That Contestant

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Shadiest Comments About Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor

HANNAH B., The Bachelor

Meet The Bachelor's Hannah B. After Colton Underwood's One-On-One

Rami Malek, Nicole Kidman

Rami Malek Reveals Adorable Reason He Would Relive Awkward Encounter With Nicole Kidman

"90 Day Fiance": Divorces, Hospitalizations & Arrests

Terry Crews Declares "NBC Thursday Can Whoop Any Night's Ass"

Lady Gaga, Awkwafina & More Incredible 2019 Critics' Choice Fashion

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.