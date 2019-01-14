The 29-year-old author was seen grabbing a bite to eat with her sister, Christina Schwarzenegger, 27, a few hours after news of her engagement to the Guardians of the Galaxy star made headlines. The star also seemed to do a little celebratory shopping as she carried an Hermès bag in the photo opp.

Not surprisingly, she had that bride-to-be glow while casually walking around in the rain. As for her glimmering diamond ring ? It was most certainly on full display during her lunch run.

They say that when it rains on your wedding day, it brings good luck. Could the saying be true when you get engaged? From the looks of Schwarzenegger's radiant skin, chic style and all of the love the couple has received from family and friends, it certainly seems like it.