Denim Jackets to Keep You Warm

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., 15 Jan. 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-Comm: Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

Your trusty denim jacket—do you ever get tired of it?

Short answer: No, that thing goes with everything. It's a classic and you value it's place in your wardrobe. That being said, it's pretty darn cold outside right now. What we mean is that if you wanted to upgrade to a warmer, less traditional version of your go-to, just for the season, we'd support you. Afterall, we want you to be comfortable. And, hey, take a look for yourself: There are actually tons of winter-friendly denim coats that are too cute not to wear. 

Wouldn't you agree? 

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket

BUY IT: $128 at Levi's

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

J.CREW Classic Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $110 at Nordstrom

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

TOPSHOP Hybrid Denim Borg Jacket

BUY IT: $63 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

Splendid Sparrow Jacket With Faux Fur

BUY IT: $101 at Revolve

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

KENDALL + KYLIE Destructed Denim Trucker with Built In Hoodie

BUY IT: $128 at Shopbop

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

TOPSHOP Borg Faux Fur Collar Hacked Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $43 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

VOLCOM Woodstone Fleece Trim Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $130 at Nordstrom

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

MADEWELL Fleece Trim Denim Cocoon Coat

BUY IT: $198 at Nordstrom

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

KENDALL + KYLIE Fleece Lined Trucker Jacket

BUY IT: $148 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

AVEC LES FILLES Denim & Faux Fur Trucker Jacket

BUY IT: $155 at Nordstrom

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

TOPSHOP Faux Fur Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $63 at Nordstrom

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

Sanctuary Statement Sherpa Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $179 at Revolve

Article continues below

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

BLANKNYC Printed Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $128 at Revolve

Demin Jackets to Keep You Warm

Rails Ramsey Jacket

BUY IT: $117 at Revolve

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Style
Latest News
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT

Tom Cruise Making Back-to-Back Mission: Impossible Sequels

James Van Der Beek, Paul Walker, Varsity Blues Poster

Bromances, Sexcapades and an Actual Lawsuit: 20 Fun Facts You Forgot About Varsity Blues

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Inside Chicago West's Fabulous Little Life From Custom Gear to a Luxe Nursery to the Best Friends a Cousin Could Want

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Why Chris Pratt Couldn't Wait to Start His Forever With Katherine Schwarzenegger

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

The Best Winter Face Serums—Ranked

Royal Bodyguards, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana, Kate Middleton

From Stopping Assassins to Providing a Shoulder to Cry On: Why the Royal Family's Bodyguards Mean So Much to Them

"Varsity Blues" in Their Own Words

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.