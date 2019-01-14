Dancing in heels never looked so easy!

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown are about to slay the Lip Sync Battle stage in a preview of this week's episode. The two showed us their inner divas as they recreated the iconic "Telephone" music video with Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. As effortless as their performance looked, Karamo actually revealed that it was his first time wearing heels on the show.

"And I'm starting in Stilettos!" he shared as he executed a model walk across the stage.

Not to mention, their choreography was on point. But their hair and outfits were even better. You see Van Ness rocking his hair in soda can curlers with a studded leather jacket replicating Lady Gaga's exact outfit. As for Brown, he wears a satin blue jacket with embellishments and gold chains also channeling Queen Bey's outfit down to the last detail.

In the words of Chrissy Teigen, "That was theater, that was gorgeous!"