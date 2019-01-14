EXCLUSIVE!

This Roswell, New Mexico Reunion Sure Is Filled With Tension in Premiere Sneak Peek

In a show with a premiere filled with awkward reunions, this one might just be the most awkward. 

Roswell, New Mexico, the newest series from The CW, begins just before the 10 year high school reunion of Liz (Jeanine Mason), Max (Nathan Parsons), Isobel (Lily Cowles), Maria (Heather Hemmens), Michael (Michael Vlamis), and Alex (Tyler Blackburn), and while they've all got some history to work through, it's the last pair that might have the most of all. 

Michael and Alex haven't seen each other since Alex left for Baghdad, and it's clear these two have been through some things both together and apart based on how they react to seeing each other in the exclusive premiere clip above. Alex is back without one of his legs, and Michael (who's a secret alien, just for some context) has got something most likely illegal going on in his trailer.  

The premiere explores Alex and Michael's history a little more thoroughly while also introducing us to Liz Ortecho and her high school crush Max Evans, who she suddenly discovers is actually an alien, along with his friend Michael and his twin sister Isobel. Plus, as you might be able to glean from the clip above, the government is up to something

The show, created by Carina Adly Mackenzie (The Originals) and directed by Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies), is based on the book series Roswell High, which also inspired the 1999 series Roswell, and if you're anything like us, you're probably going to love it. 

Roswell, New Mexico premieres Tuesday, January 15 at 9 p.m. on the CW. 

