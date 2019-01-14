Megan Fox Looks Unrecognizable While Filming New Movie Role

We're not one to place bets, but you likely haven't seen Megan Fox look like this before.

As the actress prepares for a whole new project on the big screen, photographers spotted the 32-year-old with a different style.

In pictures obtained by E! News, Megan sported a blonde wig as cameras rolled in South Korea. She completed her look with a North Face blue bomber jacket, green button-down and a crossover body handbag.

So what is the casual look for?

Megan is currently shooting the Korean War film titled Jangsa-ri 9.15 where she plays the part of war correspondent Marguerite Higgins.