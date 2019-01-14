SAG-AFTRA
by Jess Cohen | Mon., 14 Jan. 2019 11:03 AM
SAG-AFTRA is calling out the Oscars Academy for "self-serving intimidation."
With just under two weeks left until the 2019 SAG Awards, SAG-AFTRA has issued a statement on its website, accusing the Academy of trying to "control" award show talent.
"SAG-AFTRA has fielded numerous requests to respond to assertions that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences exerts extraordinary and unwarranted pressure on talent to hold them from appearing at other award presentations," the statement begins. "We have received multiple reports of these activities and have experienced firsthand the Academy's graceless pressure tactics and attempts to control the awards show talent pipeline. Awards season is a very special time when actors and actresses are being appropriately celebrated and recognized for the outstanding quality of their work. We would expect the Academy to honor these goals."
"This self-serving intimidation of SAG-AFTRA members is meant to limit their opportunities to be seen and honor the work of their fellow artists throughout the season," the statement continues. "Actors should be free to accept any offer to participate in industry celebrations."
"The apparent attempt by the Academy to keep our members from presenting on their own awards show is utterly outrageous and unacceptable. The SAG Awards supports their union's operations and important charitable assistance programs that provide valuable support to performers," the statement concludes. "We call on the Academy to cease this inappropriate action."
E! News has reached out to the Academy for comment.
