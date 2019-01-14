Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson enjoyed a post-game meal together in West Hollywood.

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her basketball player beau stepped out for a late dinner at Craig's. Cameras spotted the smiling couple holding hands as they made their way into the restaurant after the game.

"Khloe looked very happy with Tristan and proud to be on his arm," an eyewitness tells E! News. "He was leading her around and they stayed very close. There seemed to be nothing but good vibes between them."