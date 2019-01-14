HBO
by Chris Harnick | Mon., 14 Jan. 2019 8:11 AM
HBO
Not only did HBO reveal the premiere date for the final season of Game of Thrones, but the cable channel also dropped a mysterious teaser featuring Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).
It's not actually new footage from the seas, rather a promo specifically shot for just that, promotion. It features the remaining Starks (but not Bran) and voiceovers from those long gone from Westeros—and it was enough of a tease to rile up the dedicated fans from around the world, including Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones.
See Jones' simple, yet relatable and hilarious reaction below.
Jones wasn't the only one to take to Twitter to react to the teaser—and express their feelings on waiting.
January 14, 2019
There's a Michael Scott GIF for all occasions, including this one.
January 14, 2019
We really feel this one, but it's only been 16 months, with roughly 90 more days to go. Again, feel you.
January 14, 2019
Game of Thrones returns Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
Here's What Happened When Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette Tied for Best Actress at Critics' Choice Awards
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?