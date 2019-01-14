Happy birthday, Liam Hemsworth!

The Australian actor turned 29 years old on Sunday, and Miley Cyrus celebrated her new hubby's big day with the ultimate love letter. The 26-year-old singer shared the sweet note via Instagram.

"L, HBD to my #1," she began. "When we met you were 19. Today, you are 29."

The "Wrecking Ball" star then listed some of her "favorite things about my favorite dude."

"The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs…our pigs, our horses, our cats our fish," she continued. "The way you look at your family….Your friends….At Strangers….At Life….The way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time. The way you go outside when I ask 'what's the weather like?' instead of checking your phone…The look on your face when you receive good news and how you look AT the bad news."

"I love how you always try things your way, but are never [too] proud to ask for help," she continued, jokingly adding: (Yes, I've noticed and taken note, I'm a work in progress."