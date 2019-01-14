10 Classic Sneakers That Celebrities Love

Getty Images
by Debby Kwong | Mon., 14 Jan. 2019 5:39 PM
When it comes to sneakers, it's easy to get overwhelmed by all the options available. But fret not, these are the 10 must-have sneakers that you should own (at some point of time in your life). From the trendy Triple S sneakers from Balenciaga to an iconic style like the Stan Smith from Adidas, stick to a predominantly white sneaker to ensure you can wear it with any outfit.
Whether you're dressing down with denim shorts or track pants, or dressing up with midi dresses and pantsuits, these sleek and versatile sneakers will make it easy for you to get dressed and head out of the house in a flash.
This timeless shoe was created in 1971 for tennis star Stan Smith. Your look will be ace with this understated yet stylish shoe with its instantly recognisable green heel tab.
The sneaker that launched the Dad sneaker trend several seasons ago, this "ugly" shoe with its triple stacked sole is still super in-demand and seen all over Instagram.
Made from lightweight organic cotton canvas, this is the perfect shoe to pack for vacations that involve a lot of walking. This ethically sustainable sneaker brand counts the Duchess of Sussex as a fan.
This instantly recognizable sneaker is a cult product from the Italian fashion house. The heritage webbed stripes and embroidered gold bumble bees make it fun yet fashionable.
If you prefer a worn-in look when it comes to your white sneakers, this Saint Laurent pair is perfect with scuffed and distressed detailing. The embroidered letter have a beautiful handwritten effect, to give it that touch of grunge and rebelliousness.
Clean and simple, this pair of sneakers with the brand's signature gold serial numbers is perfect to wear with a pantsuit, denim or floral dress.
Swarovski crystals on the heel tab instantly elevate this sneakers so they're not so basic. Made in Italy from leather, this is great to wear for a fun night out on the town.
Available at Pedder On Scotts
An icon since 1995, this ultra-clean and futuristic looking shoe with semi-sheer mesh is fresh and cool.
The Kardashians are a fan of APL sneakers whether they're working out or when they're wearing jeans with crop tops. The ombré mesh provides ventilation and gives your feet all the movement it needs, fashion meets function, what's not to love?
Available at Pedder On Scotts
For an extra boost when wearing long and wide-legged pants, pick up these sneakers which come with an exaggerated sole. The monochromatic design of contrasting textured and smooth leather makes it a statement shoe.
