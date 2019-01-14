10 Classic Sneakers That Celebrities Love

When it comes to sneakers, it's easy to get overwhelmed by all the options available. But fret not, these are the 10 must-have sneakers that you should own (at some point of time in your life). From the trendy Triple S sneakers from Balenciaga to an iconic style like the Stan Smith from Adidas, stick to a predominantly white sneaker to ensure you can wear it with any outfit.

Whether you're dressing down with denim shorts or track pants, or dressing up with midi dresses and pantsuits, these sleek and versatile sneakers will make it easy for you to get dressed and head out of the house in a flash.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith, Sneakers

Adidas Originals Stan Smith

This timeless shoe was created in 1971 for tennis star Stan Smith. Your look will be ace with this understated yet stylish shoe with its instantly recognisable green heel tab.

Balenciaga Triple S, Sneakers

Balenciaga Triple S

The sneaker that launched the Dad sneaker trend several seasons ago, this "ugly" shoe with its triple stacked sole is still super in-demand and seen all over Instagram.

Veja Wata, Sneakers

Veja Wata

Made from lightweight organic cotton canvas, this is the perfect shoe to pack for vacations that involve a lot of walking. This ethically sustainable sneaker brand counts the Duchess of Sussex as a fan.

Gucci Ace, Sneakers

Gucci Ace

This instantly recognizable sneaker is a cult product from the Italian fashion house. The heritage webbed stripes and embroidered gold bumble bees make it fun yet fashionable.

Saint Laurent Court Classic, Sneakers

Saint Laurent Court Classic

If you prefer a worn-in look when it comes to your white sneakers, this Saint Laurent pair is perfect with scuffed and distressed detailing. The embroidered letter have a beautiful handwritten effect, to give it that touch of grunge and rebelliousness.

Common Projects Achilles Super, Sneakers

Common Projects Achilles Super

Clean and simple, this pair of sneakers with the brand's signature gold serial numbers is perfect to wear with a pantsuit, denim or floral dress.

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Distressed, Sneakers

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Distressed

Swarovski crystals  on the heel tab instantly elevate this sneakers so they're not so basic. Made in Italy from leather, this is great to wear for a fun night out on the town.

Available at Pedder On Scotts

Nike Air Max, Sneakers

Nike Air Max

An icon since 1995, this ultra-clean and futuristic looking shoe with semi-sheer mesh is fresh and cool.  

APL Athletic Propulsion Lab Techloom Pro, Sneakers

APL Athletic Propulsion Lab Techloom Pro

The Kardashians are a fan of APL sneakers whether they're  working out or when they're wearing jeans with crop tops. The ombré mesh provides ventilation and gives your feet all the movement it needs, fashion meets function, what's not to love?

Available at Pedder On Scotts

Alexander McQueen, Sneakers

Alexander McQueen

For an extra boost when wearing long and wide-legged pants, pick up these sneakers which come with an exaggerated sole. The monochromatic design of contrasting textured and smooth leather makes it a statement shoe.

