TXT Is The New K-Pop Boyband You Need To Keep Your Eye On

K-pop fans, here's a new boy band for you to swoon over: Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is officially making their debut!

Big Hit Entertainment, who also manages megastar boy band BTS, recently unveiled their newest additions to the company to much fanfare. While only two members have been revealed so far, the group will reportedly comprise of five members with an average age of 17. TXT is also making waves because it marks Big hit Entertainment's first boy band since BTS made their own debut in 2013.