8 Aromatherapy Ingredients That Will Calm You Down Right Away

We have all dabbled in aromatherapy before, diluting tiny bottles of essential oils into diffusers, or scented our bedrooms with a room spray — even celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Jenna Dewan and Miranda Kerr are fans! Whether you're looking for an essential oil blend that calms your nerves or to boost mental function, there are countless ways essential oils can be combined and used as mood boosters or to bring about a sense of well-being.

Besides, essential oils have been used for centuries in ancient homeopathic remedies including Ayurveda. So the next time you go out shopping for something for your home, instead of going, "Ooh I like!" or "Nah, it's not for me" at the various blends you find available on the market, here are the ingredients to look out for to quieten your mind and relax your senses: