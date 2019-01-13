Oh, we see you John Krasinski!

When it came time to announce the winner for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, many pop culture fans were crossing their fingers for A Quiet Place to win.

Sure, it was a spooky movie that deserves a whole lot of praise. But wouldn't it be cool if John and Emily Blunt were able to appear onstage together?

Our wishes were granted Sunday night when the cast and crew appeared inside the Barker Hangar to accept the award.

"The truth is this movie doesn't exist without the visionary filmmaker John Krasinski," producer Andrew Form explained.