The Origin Stories Of K-Pop Stage Names

"What's in a name?" once asked Shakespeare in the literary classic that everyone is incredibly familiar with: Romeo and Juliet — one of the easily quotable plays the Englishman has ever penned.

Names: They make us, some break us, while others have the ability to take us from unassuming Korean teen quartet, to instant international mega stardom. Well, not that we'd ever be able to comprehend; much less experience this level of fame. But we can all dream.

And what we do know is that the K-pop acts that we know and love dearly, by any other stage name, would still sound as sweet.

So here's a quick guide to the origin stories of how and why these Korean musical exports choose to christen their talent and attain household recognition, and find out the real meaning behind their sensational pseudonyms!