Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

by Lena Grossman | Sun., 13 Jan. 2019 3:32 PM

Lady Gaga, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Just one week after the 2019 Golden Globes, stars once again dressed their best at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Taye Diggs is hosting the awards show held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. and looked handsome in a navy coat and black pants. Similarly, This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley were two big names on the carpet in suits. Hartley opted for an all-black look whereas Ventimiglia wore a white shirt and black coat.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer looked elegant in a long white Zuhair Murad dress and Jameela Jamil braved the chilly weather as she rocked a strapless polka dot gown. It looked like it came straight out of the Good Place! Other attendees at the show who looked their best include Connie Britton, Laura Harrier, Ken Jeong and more. From the looks of it, many women on the carpet had dresses with long slits up the leg. 

The awards show honors art from both the big and small screen. On the film side, The Favourite is, well, the favorite choice of critics for the evening as the film garnered 14 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Olivia Colman) and Best Supporting Actress (Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone). On the television side, The Americans, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Escape at Dannemora have five nominations each.

The winners all deserve major congratulations, but let's first take a moment to check out the best dressed celebs on the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski perfectly complemented each other on the carpet at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga looked like the epitome of elegance as she arrived at the show in a strapless gown with a long train.

Mandy Moore, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

Many Moore rocked a long-sleeve classic white dress with cutouts.

Nina Dobrev, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev looked gorgeous in a red lace dress just one day after her Coachella-themed 30th birthday party.

Poppy Delevingne, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne

The Riviera actress channeled her inner Greek Goddess at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Charlize Theron, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

The Tully star looked absolutely breathtaking in a one-shoulder Givenchy dress.

Chrissy Metz, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz looked pretty in pink before the show.

Emmy Rossum, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum

The Shameless star opted for a dark lip and Ralph Lauren red velvet dress with a plunging neckline.

Gemma Chan, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan brought all of her flower power to the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Connie Britton, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Connie Britton

Clear eyes, full hair, can't lose! Dirty John's Connie Britton wore a bright green dress with a long slit and Sophia Webster shoes.

Betty Gilpin, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Betty Gilpin

Betty Gilpin of GLOW fame posed for the camera on the carpet before the show.

Jameela Jamil, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place star rocked a strapless green and black polka dot dress. That look will send anyone straight to the Good Place!

Cody Fern, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cody Fern

The Assassination of Gianni Versace actor made the carpet his own in his black get-up and white shoes.

Jodie Comer, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jodie Comer

The Killing Eve star looked elegant in a beautiful white Zuhair Murad dress with embroidery. She also wore Silvia Furmanovich's Gingko earrings made from carved rock crystal, brown and white diamonds and pearls.

Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia promoted peace on the carpet at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Ken Jeong, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong shined on the carpet in a velvet suit jacket.

Laura Harrier, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Harrier

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star rocked a beautiful white dress on the carpet with a plunging neckline and long slit up the leg.

Justin Hartley, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Justin Hartley

This Is Us star Justin Hartley looked sleek in a black suit, black shirt and black sneakers.

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!

