by Mike Vulpo | Sun., 13 Jan. 2019 2:55 PM
Ashley Martson is facing a serious health scare.
On Sunday afternoon, the 90 Day Fiancé star revealed on Instagram that she had to be hospitalized as she experiences complications from lupus.
"I'm sorry if this photo offends anyone but I will not hide that I'm sick. If I can help one person with lupus then posting this is worth it. I was found unresponsive this morning at my home. The Ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus," she shared with her fans and followers. "I will begin dialysis shortly. I will not let this beat me. I know I'm strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids."
Ashley continued, "I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it's going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers #ashley #lupus #kidneyfailure #90dayfiance #tlc."
The TLC reality star also asked fans to keep negative comments off of the post as she's "already scared and I don't need to be kicked while I'm already down."
One co-star who sent her support was Kalani's sister Kolini who offered to travel in the coming days to be closer.
"I'll be on a flight this week if you need me," she offered in the comments section. "You're the strongest person ever and I love you."
The news also comes as part two of the 90 Day Fiancé reunion is set to air Sunday night on TLC. Last week's episode was dramatic for Ashley as she shared just how much she can't trust her husband Jay after he was found communicating on a dating app.
For now, relationship drama is the least of Ashley's worries. In Instagram Stories, a message was shared presumably by a close friend with an update on her condition.
"She is in the ICU and is finally responsible," the post stated. "Prayers for her children as well. Thank you." We're wishing Ashley a quick recovery.
90 Day Fiancé airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. on TLC.
