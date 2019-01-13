Wedding bells are ringing for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham!

The Bachelor stars, who are currently expecting their first child together, gathered their closest family and friends for a ceremony in Hawaii over the weekend. The newly minted husband and wife officially became the 9th couple to wed after finding love within the reality TV franchise.

Prior to exchanging vows, Arie and Lauren documented their tropical, pre-wedding festivities, which included some beachside R&R and a romantic helicopter ride over the island.

Although their wedding wasn't televised like other Bachelor nuptials, there was a familiar face at the helm. The show's host Chris Harrison officiated the wedding. In an Instagram post before the big day, Harrison said he was "honored" to do it. Bachelor producers Elan Gale and Bennett Graebner were also in attendance.