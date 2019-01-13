Jill Zarin Pays Tribute to Husband Bobby 1 Year After His Death

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., 13 Jan. 2019 8:44 AM
It's been one year since Jill Zarin's husband, Bobby Zarin, passed away. On Sunday, The Real Housewives of New York City alumna took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late spouse.
"Today is the anniversary of Bobby's passing on January 13th 2018," the reality star wrote alongside a photo and video montage of Bobby. "It is hard to imagine a life without him but he wanted me to move on...find love again and that ‘life is for the living.' I want to share some photos & videos no one has seen with all of you. We all remember the incredible man, father, brother, friend and husband he was. Bobby Zarin will never be forgotten. @allyshapiro and I miss him everyday but he is always in our hearts. I love you Bobby."
The footage showed the couple traveling, spending time with their daughter Ally Shapiro and smiling alongside family members and friends, including a few of Jill's Real Housewives co-stars. As fans looked back on Bobby's life, The Beatles' hit "In My Life" played in the background.
Jill also opened up about her husband's passing in an Instagram Stories video and said it "really felt like it was yesterday."
"Bobby was such a big and important part of my life that I will never forget, and the year of mourning has been very introspective for me," she told her followers. "I'm glad I had it, but now it's time to move on in my life—in different ways."
Several Bravolebrities also remembered Bobby on Instagram.
"Thinking of you today and always," Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson wrote in the comments section. "He was a special man. Thanks for sharing your photo collage."
"#13 in loving memory of your special Bobby," wrote The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Danielle Staub, "love you my friend."
Jill daughter, Ally, paid tribute, as well.
"1 year without you has felt so long yet so short. But I know you're with Ginger in some chic hotel room, wearing a robe and slippers, having your shot of orange juice and watching Law and Order or the Honeymooners," she wrote on Instagram, citing the family's late dog. "You would have loved Mrs Maisel, but I'm sure they get Amazon prime up there."
In addition, she said she was honoring the "classiest and most generous person I know" by volunteering at a soup kitchen.
"One more thing: Bobby lived every single day like it was his last," she wrote in a separate post. "Having cancer twice, and living for 10 years with Thyroid cancer. With stage four cancer we went to Antarctica, across Europe, China, Australia...yup every continent. So live every day without fear or regret. Celebrate and embrace life, and spend your time with people that love and care about you. Life's too short. F--k cancer."
Bobby passed away last January after battling cancer. He was 71 years old. Several Bravo stars expressed their condolences at the time and many of Jill's co-stars attended his funeral.
While Jill will never forget Bobby, it looks like she's attempting to carry on. Over the summer, E! News revealed the Real Housewives alumna had started dating Gary Brody. The two made their romance Instagram official in December.
