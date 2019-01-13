Jill Zarin Pays Tribute to Husband Bobby 1 Year After His Death

It's been one year since Jill Zarin's husband, Bobby Zarin, passed away. On Sunday, The Real Housewives of New York City alumna took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late spouse.

"Today is the anniversary of Bobby's passing on January 13th 2018," the reality star wrote alongside a photo and video montage of Bobby. "It is hard to imagine a life without him but he wanted me to move on...find love again and that ‘life is for the living.' I want to share some photos & videos no one has seen with all of you. We all remember the incredible man, father, brother, friend and husband he was. Bobby Zarin will never be forgotten. @allyshapiro and I miss him everyday but he is always in our hearts. I love you Bobby."

The footage showed the couple traveling, spending time with their daughter Ally Shapiro and smiling alongside family members and friends, including a few of Jill's Real Housewives co-stars. As fans looked back on Bobby's life, The Beatles' hit "In My Life" played in the background.