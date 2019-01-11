Deena Cortese Says She Sees ''So Much'' of Her Late Father in Newborn Son

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., 11 Jan. 2019 5:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Deena Cortese, CJ Buckner

Instagram

It looks like Deena's son shares more in common with his late grandfather than we originally thought.

Deena Cortese shared that she sees "so much" of her dad's smile in son Christopher John Buckner, who they call CJ. "He has an amazing guardian angel looking over him," the new mom wrote alongside a photo comparison of CJ and his grandfather John Cortese.

It has been almost three years since the Jersey Shore star's father died of leukemia. She announced the news of his death on Instagram, where she wrote, "Last night I lost the first man I ever loved my biggest supporter and best friend .. My dad was one of the toughest people I know and had such a big sense of pride and fought until the very very end and I couldn't be more proud of him."

His death took place just months before Deena would walk down the aisle to marry husband Christopher Buckner

Read

Deena Cortese Gets Mom-Shamed After Sharing Photo of Her New Son's Onesie

At her wedding to Christopher, Deena revealed the touching way she paid tribute to her father. Insider her wedding dress she sewed a piece of her dad's shirt by her chest. "Even though you won't be with me tomorrow physically .. I'll have a piece of you with me and close to my heart while I'm walking down the isle (sic)," the bride shared. 

Now that CJ is a part of the family, he is being showered with love by his parents and the Jersey Shore family. When he was born, his mom excitedly wrote on Instagram, "Uhg (sic) mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything. i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ."

And Deena has clearly been anxiously awaiting the arrival of her little boy. When she announced her pregnancy in July, she and Christopher already had his name all picked out!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jersey Shore , Babies , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Megyn Kelly, Megyn Kelly Today

Megyn Kelly and NBC Reach Exit Agreement 3 Months After Blackface Controversy

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Leaves Us With a Twisted Cliffhanger

Jo Andres, Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi's Wife Jo Andres Dead at 65

Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Suffers Second Miscarriage in 4 Months

True Detective, Season 3, Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali Couldn't Wait To Be Part of True Detective's Comeback Energy

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Retracing Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Dramatic Love Story Before Their Wedding

R. Kelly, Iyanla Vanzant

Here's Why Iyanla Vanzant Wouldn't Have R. Kelly on Fix My Life

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.