These Size-Inclusive Faux Leather Leggings Are the Only Pair You Need

by Taylor Stephan & Katherine Riley | Mon., 13 Jan. 2020 11:00 AM
You don't have to argue with us that leggings are a year-round closet staple, but there's something about the cold weather that makes us want to live in them even more than usual.
And while we fully support an athleisure ensemble on the weekends or days off, getting away with stretchy pants at the office, a dinner or another dress code-oriented occasion can be dicey. Sure you can wear your typical workout pants in said scenarios—you do you—but that doesn't really send the pulled-together message you're trying to send out.
So in these moments we pause and ask ourselves: Does a pair of leggings we can wear in public actually exist?
Well this is when we discovered Commando's Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings. In general, we're big fans of faux leather leggings, but typically they're a whole ordeal: hard to put on, uncomfortable and just not practical. Magically, these are a whole different ball game.
These leggings come in bold-but-neutral colors (black, espresso, gunmetal, pine, navy, oxblood, rose gold, bronze and white), so you can rewear them all winter long, pairing them with tons of different looks. They're available in sizes XS-XL on Nordstrom, and X-Small through 3X-Plus (and in all colors) on Amazon.
For starters, they're insanely comfortable. They're stretchy, soft and high-waisted, so they mold to your body exactly like a pair of workout pants—ideal. Once you have them on, take a look in the mirror—they're incredibly chic in a "I paid hundreds of dollars for these kind of way." An unlike regular leggings, these team nicely with heels for a GNO but also with sneakers for a low-key casual-cool vibe.
We swear, everyone in our office is obsessed, wears them daily and isn't tired of them yet.
Perfect winter pant under $100, yeah we found you.
Looking for more size-inclusive fashion finds? Check out this $25 Cowl-Neck Sweater Dress and this $60 Faux Leather Moto Jacket.
