Here's Why Iyanla Vanzant Wouldn't Have R. Kelly on Fix My Life

It's time for Iyanla Vanzant to speak her truth.

For six seasons, the life coach, teacher and best-selling author has helped transform the lives of many individuals with her Oprah Winfrey Network series Fix My Life.

And while many participants are ordinary people in need of healing, many celebrities and reality stars have also appeared on her program.

Before season six kicks off this weekend, Iyanla revealed that R. Kelly reached out to appear on the show long before the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly was ever complete. But according to Iyanla, he wouldn't be ready for the experience.

"He didn't meet one of the criteria that we had for guests," she explained to ABC News' Candice Williams. "Are they willing? Are they ready? Do they have the capacity to do the work? He didn't have it, the emotional capacity, he just didn't have it."