Step Up Your Hoodie Game

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., 12 Jan. 2019 3:00 AM

Here's the thing about winter: It's cold. 

And when it's chilly out, the last thing you want to do is wear something tight and restricting. No, this time of year you're in hibernation mode—even when you have to leave the house. Yes you can wear your slippers and oversized sweatshirts out if you want, but it makes you feel sloppy. That's precisely why you should invest in some new cozy hoodies that feel fresh and new.

Trust: Some of these options are dressy enough for date night and some will simply jazz up your street cred at the gym.

All that's left to do is keep scrolling and grab what you need!

Billa Hoodie With Kangaroo Pocket

BUY IT: $95 at Revolve

Burnout Lace-Up Hoodie

BUY IT: Burnout Lace-Up Hoodie, $20 at Nordstrom Rack

Izzy Zip Up Hoodie

BUY IT: $158 at Revolve

NEW BALANCE Heat Loft Funnel Neck Sweatshirt

BUY IT: $80 at Nordstrom

Summer Venice Hoodie

BUY IT: $39 at Revolve

Style Game Shine Hooded Jacket

BUY IT: $55 at Nordstrom Rack

Cozy Fleece Hoodie

BUY IT: $47 at Nordstrom

 

Off Duty Cashmere Hooded Cardigan

BUY IT: $83 at Nordstrom

Sheer Mix Jacket

BUY IT: $53 at Nordstrom Rack

Cord Velour Hooded Sweatshirt

BUY IT: $75 at Nordstrom

THE NORTH FACE Crescent Hoodie

BUY IT: THE NORTH FACE Crescent Hoodie, $99 at Nordstrom

THE NORTH FACE Tekno Fresh Hoodie

BUY IT: $80 at Nordstrom

Hoodie Sweater

BUY IT: $69 at Nordstrom

 

Off Duty V-Neck Velour Hoodie

BUY IT: $35 at Nordstrom

Free People Light As A Feather Hoodie

BUY IT: $48 at Nordstrom Rack

Nike Club Lace-Up Hoodie

BUY IT: $41 at Nordstrom Rack

Step It Up Hooded Bomber Jacket

BUY IT: $45 at Nordstrom Rack

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

