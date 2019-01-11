Tim Tebow spent a nice chunk of change on Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' engagement ring.

Andrew Brown, president of WP Diamonds, suspected the athlete "sprung for the best diamond out there" for his fiancée and went with "an internally flawless stone."

"This seven carat round solitaire would go for anywhere from $600,000 to $750,000 depending on the color grade," he told E! News.

The former football-turned-baseball player gave his followers a peek at the shiny new sparkler on Thursday when he announced the engagement.

"@demileighnp Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," he wrote on Instagram alongside a few proposal pics. "You're the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

The 2017 Miss Universe winner also shared a few snapshots from the big day and expressed her excitement over her new relationship status.

"Any dreams I've ever had, you've exceeded them all!" she wrote. "I love you and I can't wait to spend forever with you! @timtebow."