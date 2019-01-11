Blake Lively Is a Boss in Designer Fashion and More Best Dressed Stars

Hollywood fashion is making a major shift this week.

While winter weather has many layering up for warmth, A-list stars are revealing skin and spring fashion on and off the red carpet. We know that celebrities are ahead of the curve when it comes to style, mainly due to their relationships with top-tier designers and the runway cycle. However, this week's style, which included leggy looks (See: Blake Lively's asymmetrical, jacket-inspired dress) to floral frocks, was a surprise. Is it spring already?

We weren't expecting it, but the new styles come at a perfect time. Now, a couple of weeks into 2019, we're setting goals for our wardrobe, and thus, seeing what's to come provides the inspiration and shopping list that we need.