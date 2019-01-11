The Anthony family is making forgiveness a priority in 2019.

In a rare television interview, both George Anthony and Cindy Anthony are sitting down with Dr. Oz to discuss a wide range of topics.

One important discussion is whether or not their daughter Casey Anthony has reached out following her dad's near-fatal car crash.

"She did reach out to see how I am," George shared in a sneak peek at Monday's all-new Dr. Oz Show. "I would [like to see her]. I mean honestly I would. I would just like to tell her I'm sorry. You know that I forgive her. I forgive her and that's hard for me to say, but you know what, I need to be forgiven by her, my son and other family members or friends that I care so much about. Forgive me for what I've done. To all of our lives."

Cindy added, "You didn't do anything, it was an accident."