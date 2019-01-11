Mario Lopez and Wife Courtney Are Expecting Baby No. 3

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 11 Jan. 2019 10:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mario Lopez, Courtney Lopez, Dominic, Gia

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Mario Lopez has a family update that can't be missed!

On Friday morning, the Saved By the Bell alum took to Instagram and Twitter with a big announcement for his fans and followers. As it turns out, his wife is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3.

"Oh BABY!!" Courtney Lopez revealed on social media. "Here we go again…#LopezPartyofFive #DebutinginJuly."

Mario added, "That's right! We're adding to the team. We're going to be a party of five. We don't know what we're having. It remains to be seen. So blessed."

In her Instagram announcement, Courtney also shared pictures of her children with Dominic wearing a "Best Big Brother" t-shirt and Gia sporting a "Best Big Sister" tank-top from Chaser Kids.

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

The announcement comes as the Lopez family remains busier than ever. During the "fam bam update" on Instagram, Gia revealed that she does gymnastics, dance, piano and is "very busy at school."

As for Dominic, he just started wrestling while continuing gymnastics and jiu-jitsu.

But despite the busy schedules, both mom and dad wouldn't want to have it any other way.

"My wife, my kids, my dogs, they just complement everything in my life," Mario previously told Today. "It's like a team effort now. This is honestly the happiest I've ever been. I feel very blessed with everything that's going on both professionally and personally."

He added, "We are trying to do our best to raise them right. When you're united as parents and have constant communication, that goes a long way. My parents did that to me and I do that with my daughter as well."

As for Courtney, she has shown signs of wanting to expand the family. In fact, a 2016 Instagram post has resurfaced where she joked about having baby No. 3.

"This picture alone makes me want to get pregnant. Let's get on it @mariolopezextra," she wrote as the caption. "#WeGotThis" 

Congratulations to the family on their big news!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mario Lopez , Family , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Arrested for Domestic Violence After Fight With Colt

90 Day Fiance

This 90 Day Fiancé "Tell All" Sneak Peek Will Have You Looking at Asuelu and Steven Differently

Kate Hudson, Ryder Robinson

Kate Hudson on Balancing 3 Kids: "I Will Never Let Ryder Babysit"

Kim Kardashian, North West

North West Is a Supermodel in the Making While Wearing Kim Kardashian's Heels

Michael J. Fox, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Michael J. Fox Gets His First Tattoo at Age 57: See the Meaningful Design

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Weathers the Windstorm—What Happens Next?

Sarah Hyland, Ellen DeGeneres

Sarah Hyland Recalls Coming "Very, Very, Very, Very" Close to Committing Suicide

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.