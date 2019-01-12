The Best Dark Lipsticks That Work With Every Complexion

by Yvette King | Sat., 12 Jan. 2019 8:05 PM
Don't be afraid of the dark! Dark lipsticks are all the rage these days and have been seen on the pouts of many a celeb — we're looking at you Beyoncé, Kate Bosworth, Jourdan Dunn, and Lily Collins! From cranberry tones, through to aubergine shades all the way through to black, there's a dark shade of lippy for everyone! Oh and an added bonus? Your teeth will look whiter too!
While it can be a little tricker to apply than your average nude, once it's all set in place it really creates a modern, fresh and bold makeup statement. If you're not confident using just the lipstick itself, I would recommend to first line the lips using a pencil in the same shade, or using a lip brush then filling everything thing else in. And remember there's always concealer if you go outside the lines. C'mon ladies, pucker up!
Article continues below
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?