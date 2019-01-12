The Best Dark Lipsticks That Work With Every Complexion

  • By
    &

by Yvette King | Sat., 12 Jan. 2019 8:05 PM

Don't be afraid of the dark! Dark lipsticks are all the rage these days and have been seen on the pouts of many a celeb — we're looking at you Beyoncé, Kate Bosworth, Jourdan Dunn, and Lily Collins! From cranberry tones, through to aubergine shades all the way through to black, there's a dark shade of lippy for everyone! Oh and an added bonus? Your teeth will look whiter too!

While it can be a little tricker to apply than your average nude, once it's all set in place it really creates a modern, fresh and bold makeup statement. If you're not confident using just the lipstick itself, I would recommend to first line the lips using a pencil in the same shade, or using a lip brush then filling everything thing else in. And remember there's always concealer if you go outside the lines. C'mon ladies, pucker up!

Burberry Beauty, Dark Lipsticks

1. Burberry Beauty Liquid Velvet in Oxblood 53

Urban Decay in Disturbed, Dark Lipsticks

2. Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Disturbed Comfort Matte

Chanel, Dark Lipsticks

3. Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Rouge Noir

Fenty Beauty in Clapback, Dark Lipsticks

4. Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Clapback

Urban Decay in Blackmail, Dark Lipsticks

5. Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Blackmail Comfort Matte

Fenty Beauty in PMS, Dark Lipsticks

6. Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in PMS

