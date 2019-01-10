3 Things You Didn’t Know About the New Mulan, Liu Yifei

Following the success of live action adaptations of beloved animations from our childhood — like Maleficent, Cinderella, Beauty & the Beast, and the soon to be released Aladdin — Mulan is set to tear up the big screen next year with a star studded cast of the best in Chinese cinema.

And playing the titular role of the famous fabled Chinese heroine, is actress Liu Yifei (aka Crystal Liu) from China, who beat over a THOUSAND Chinese actresses to land herself that iconic feminist icon that we know so much and love.