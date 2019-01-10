Latin Pop Singer Kevin Fret Shot Dead at 24

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., 10 Jan. 2019 4:36 PM

Kevin Fret

A rising star within the Latin music community has passed away at the age of 24. 

Kevin Fret, who was regarded as the first openly gay artist within the Latin trap music genre, was shot and killed in San Juan, Puerto Rico in the early hours of Thursday, Jan. 10.

According to Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, Fret was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle at approximately 5:30 a.m. local time. Authorities are investigating the incident, El Nuevo Día reports. 

In a statement issued by his manager and obtained by E! News, Eduardo Rodriguez shared, "Kevin was an artistic soul, a big-hearted dreamer. His passion was music, and still had a lot to do. This violence must stop. There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go. We must all unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico."

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

Fret broke into the Latin trap music world in early 2018 with "Soy Asi." His talents were also featured on rapper Mike Duran's "Diferente," which had garnered nearly 2 million views on YouTube.

According to multiple outlets, Fret was an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community. 

Our thoughts go out to Fret's family and friends at this time. 

