Inside Chris Pratt's 21-Day Commitment to Prayer and Fasting

Chris Pratt is keeping his fans updated as he continues with the Daniel Fast, a 21-day commitment to prayer and fasting.

The 39-year-old Jurassic World actor took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to share his thoughts on his third day of the program. "OK, hi, Chris Pratt here. Day three of the Daniel Fast, check it out, it's 21 days of prayer and fasting," he told his followers. "And it's gonna coincide also coincidentally with the Lego Movie 2 junkets, so by the time you see me, I'll probably be hallucinating. Stay tuned."

According to their website, "The Daniel Fast is based on the fasting experiences of the Old Testament Prophet. It's a partial fast where some foods are eaten while others are restricted. Most people use this method of fasting for 21 consecutive days."