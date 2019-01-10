When it comes to losing weight after giving birth, every mom has a different experience.

Some are able to take off any extra pounds in a matter of weeks while others take time to get back to where they were before welcoming a child.

More than a year after becoming a mom to a baby girl with Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams is opening up about her body and how she feels about it today.

"I'm feeling pretty good about my body. I worked hard at it in the past eight months to get back from the baby," she shared in Allure's Body + Mind issue. "It hasn't been easy. I'm not 21 anymore. But I did it slow and steady."

Serena continued, "After I came out [of the hospital], I had a stomach, but I thought, This is kind of cool. I have a stomach because the baby was there."