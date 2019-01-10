TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo is denying claims made by Jasmine Lennard, a woman who, in a series of tweets, spoke out about interactions that allegedly occurred with the soccer star.
"Mr Ronaldo has no specific recollection of meeting Ms Lennard 10 years ago or at any point," Ronaldo's lawyers tell E! News in a statement. "He has not had a relationship with her and he has not had any contact with her, whether in the last 18 months as Ms Lennard suggests, or otherwise. The voice notes posted by Ms Lennard on social media are not of Mr Ronaldo. Mr Ronaldo will take appropriate legal action in due course'.
Lennard, who has since deleted her Twitter, explained to her followers that she was inspired to speak out after watching Lifetime's docu-series Surviving R. Kelly. She reached out to a woman named Kathryn Mayorga, who came forward in September and accused Ronaldo of raping her in 2009. "I refuse to sit back any longer. It's wrong. It makes me feel like I'm complicit. I just can't. Reach out to me Kathryn i will help you," she tweeted on Tuesday.
Lennard's messages continued as she asserted Ronald has "zero sensitivity" to victims of sexual abuse.
She said, "He legitimately thinks he's going to get away with it. Not now. I have had a relationship with him for a decade. We have been communicating pretty much on a daily basis for the last year and half and I have messages and recordings that'll be invaluable to."
Lennard said that his behavior "since the allegations surfaced have made me feel physically sick." Ronaldo denied the claims made by Mayorga.
At one point, she called him out directly. "Who the hell do you think you are @Cristiano," Lennard posted.
Lennard then described an alleged threat made by the Juventus F.C. player when they were purportedly together. "Told me if I dated anyone else or if I left my house he'd have me kidnapped and have my body cut up and put in a bag and thrown in a river," she claimed. "Yes I have proof of everything I'm saying. He's a psychopath."
The model claims she has "an abundance" of proof to support her allegations against the 33-year-old.
Lennard added she apparently has "hundreds of messages" where Ronaldo allegedly laughs and talks "about how he psychologically bullies the s--t out of his baby mother and treats her like crap. Messages about all the times he's cheated on her." Ronaldo is currently dating Georgia Rodriguez and they have three children together. He has a fourth son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., but his mother has never been revealed.
Her tweet continued, "He's a BULLY and he's a LIAR. His whole life is a LIE. F--king psychopath."
On Oct. 3, Ronaldo spoke out about the allegations made by Mayorga, who claimed she was paid $370,000 for her silence. "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in," he wrote. "Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense."