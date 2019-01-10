Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Thu., 10 Jan. 2019 8:00 AM
Bravo
The agents of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles are tough. They wheel and deal with the best of them, making very lucrative deals almost daily, so it takes a lot to get one of them to break and cry. But it happens to the best of them, even Josh Altman as you can see in the preview below.
What gets Altman? It's nothing to do with his wife or kid, but rather…football. Yep, football. Altman is a devoted New England Patriots fan, so when he begins working with former New York Giants player Antonio Pierce his resolve is tested.
Pierce can't help but troll Altman in the sneak peek above. He takes him around his trophy room as Altman squirms at all the memorabilia.
"They ruined the New England Patriots' perfect season," Altman says about the Giants. "I don't want to get into it, OK? It wasn't a good time for me. I may have cried. "Honestly, I'm going to start crying now. You see the tear?"
Altman's got his hands full when it comes to Pierce and the listing price of the footballer's Newport Beach home. Also in the Thursday, Jan. 10 episode, Tracy Tutor helps Rose McGowan hold an estate sale and Josh Flagg's patience grows thin thanks to sellers of newly renovated Bel Air listing.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Law & Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Isn't Buying Mark Feuerstein's Threesome Tale
A Missing Star, A Cast Revolt and a Lady Gaga Cameo: 20 Fascinating Facts About The Sopranos You Probably Forgot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?