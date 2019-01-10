EXCLUSIVE!

What Brings Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Altman to Tears?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 10 Jan. 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh Altman

Bravo

The agents of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles are tough. They wheel and deal with the best of them, making very lucrative deals almost daily, so it takes a lot to get one of them to break and cry. But it happens to the best of them, even Josh Altman as you can see in the preview below.

What gets Altman? It's nothing to do with his wife or kid, but rather…football. Yep, football. Altman is a devoted New England Patriots fan, so when he begins working with former New York Giants player Antonio Pierce his resolve is tested.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

Pierce can't help but troll Altman in the sneak peek above. He takes him around his trophy room as Altman squirms at all the memorabilia.

"They ruined the New England Patriots' perfect season," Altman says about the Giants. "I don't want to get into it, OK? It wasn't a good time for me. I may have cried. "Honestly, I'm going to start crying now. You see the tear?"

Altman's got his hands full when it comes to Pierce and the listing price of the footballer's Newport Beach home. Also in the Thursday, Jan. 10 episode, Tracy Tutor helps Rose McGowan hold an estate sale and Josh Flagg's patience grows thin thanks to sellers of newly renovated Bel Air listing.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Million Dollar Listing , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Nev Schulman, Laura Perlongo

Catfish's Nev Schulman Welcomes a Baby Boy With Wife Laura

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum: I Want to Leave Shameless While I Still Love It

Law and Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Isn't Buying Mark Feuerstein's Threesome Tale

"Law & Order: SVU" Sneak Peek--Mark Feuerstein Guest Stars

Edie Falco, James Gandolfini, Robert Iler, Jamie Lynn Sigler, The Sopranos

A Missing Star, A Cast Revolt and a Lady Gaga Cameo: 20 Fascinating Facts About The Sopranos You Probably Forgot

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Unmasks Its Second Celebrity Singer

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan Reveals Who She Calls Before She Makes Big Decisions on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.