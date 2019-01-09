6 Male Celebs Who Make A Strong Case For Wearing Spectacles

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 9 Jan. 2019 11:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

No longer are men with glasses seen as socially awkward nerds, we think they're hot! You can't deny the importance of eye contact, and spectacles are now seen as a fashion accessory, no prescription needed.  The right spectacles will frame the face and make a bold statement whether he's wearing a suit or t-shirt and jeans. These 6 celebrities prove that there's definitely more than meets the eye with their stylish choices of spectacles.

Read

These Timeless Jewellery Trends Will Never Lose Their Appeal

Even with just a simple trench and black frames, Daniel Henney can do no wrong.

Wire frame spectacles are cool when Kris Wu pairs it with a quirky tiger tie and smart suit.

Jackson Wang goes for preppy vibes with his wide collared polo shirt and vintage-style spectacles.

The black rimmed spectacles adds a charming element to Hu Bing's all black ensemble.

When wearing a cap isn't incognito enough, add a pair of spectacles like Dylan Wang.

Only Mike Angelo can pull off diamond-shaped frameless spectacles.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion , Celebrities , China celebrities , Korean Celebrities , Asia
Latest News
Li Bingbing, Timeless Jewellery Trends - thumbnail

These Timeless Jewellery Trends Will Never Lose Their Appeal

ESC: Celeb Street Style, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Belt Is the Affordable Accessory You Need in 2019

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 National Board Of Review Gala

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Make a Stylish Splash Together at NBR Awards Gala

Michael B. Jordan, Coach Spring 2019 - thumbnail

First Look: Michael B. Jordan Stars In Coach's Spring 2019 Campaign

Gemma Chan, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The Best Dressed Asian Celebs At The 2019 Golden Globes

2019 Resolutions, The Sweet Life - thumbnail

The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria: Hello, 2019!

ESC: Wedding Inspired Globes Style

7 Golden Globes 2019 Dresses That Could Be Your Wedding Gown

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.