No longer are men with glasses seen as socially awkward nerds, we think they're hot! You can't deny the importance of eye contact, and spectacles are now seen as a fashion accessory, no prescription needed. The right spectacles will frame the face and make a bold statement whether he's wearing a suit or t-shirt and jeans. These 6 celebrities prove that there's definitely more than meets the eye with their stylish choices of spectacles.
Even with just a simple trench and black frames, Daniel Henney can do no wrong.
Wire frame spectacles are cool when Kris Wu pairs it with a quirky tiger tie and smart suit.
Jackson Wang goes for preppy vibes with his wide collared polo shirt and vintage-style spectacles.
The black rimmed spectacles adds a charming element to Hu Bing's all black ensemble.
When wearing a cap isn't incognito enough, add a pair of spectacles like Dylan Wang.
Only Mike Angelo can pull off diamond-shaped frameless spectacles.