Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox
by Lena Grossman | Sun., 13 Jan. 2019 4:40 PM
Awards season is officially in full swing.
Just one week after the 2019 Golden Globes, ballots were cast yet again for the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. The show, aired on The CW and hosted by Taye Diggs, handed out accolades to achievements in both film and television.
The Favourite, which stars Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Joe Alwyn, leads the pack with 14 nominations, including Best Picture. Black Panther followed close behind with 12 nominations and First Man with 10. Movies with nine nods include A Star Is Born, Vice and Mary Poppins Returns.
Amy Adams had quite a year as well and is nominated in both the television and film categories for her roles in Sharp Objects and Vice, respectively.
In the television realm, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Americans and Escape at Dannemora received five nominations each.
Stay up-to-date with the entire list of winners here.
Below are the winners in the film category:
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
ROMA
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Ryan Gosling, First Man
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, ROMA
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased
WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Young Actor/Actress
WINNER: Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace
Ed Oxenbould, Wildlife
Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place
Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
Sunny Suljic, Mid90s
Best Acting Ensemble
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Vice
Widows
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, First Man
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Animated Feature
The Grinch
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
20th Century Fox
Best Action Movie
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
WINNER: Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One
Widows
Best Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
Deadpool 2
The Death of Stalin
The Favourite
Game Night
Sorry to Bother You
Best Actor in a Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Jason Bateman, Game Night
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You
Paramount Pictures
Best Actress in a Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Rachel McAdams, Game Night
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie
Annihilation
Halloween
Hereditary
WINNER: A Quiet Place
Suspiria
Best Foreign Language Film
Burning
Capernaum
Cold War
ROMA
Shoplifters
A24
Best Original Screenplay
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Adam McKay, Vice
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Best Adapted Screenplay
Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters, A Star Is Born
Josh Singer, First Man
Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk
Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
Rachel Morrison, Black Panther
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Linus Sandgren, First Man
Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther
Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, Roma
Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, Crazy Rich Asians
Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite
Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, First Man
John Myhre and Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Editing
Jay Cassidy, A Star Is Born
Hank Corwin, Vice
Tom Cross, First Man
Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, ROMA
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite
Joe Walker, Widows
Best Costume Design
Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Matt Kennedy / Annapurna Pictures 2018 © Annapurna Pictures
Best Hair and Makeup
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Suspiria
Vice
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One
Best Song
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'
"I'll Fight," RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
WINNER: "Shallow," A Star Is Born
"Trip a Little Light Fantastic," Mary Poppins Returns
Best Score
Kris Bowers, Green Book
Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
NBC
Below are the winners in the television category:
Best Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
The Good Place
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Middle
One Day at a Time
Schitt's Creek
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Hank Azaria, Brockmire
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Justina Machado, One Day at a Time
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Issa Rae, Insecure
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Nico Santos, Superstore
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
WINNER: Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Laurie Metcalf, The Conners
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
Zoe Perry, Young Sheldon
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
Miriam Shor, Younger
Best Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Good Fight
Homecoming
Killing Eve
My Brilliant Friend
Pose
Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Elizabeth Olsen, Sorry for Your Loss
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Richard Cabral, Mayans M.C.
Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
WINNER: Noah Emmerich, The Americans
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Richard Schiff, The Good Doctor
Shea Whigham, Homecoming
FX
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Dina Shihabi, Jack Ryan
Julia Garner, Ozark
WINNER: Thandie Newton, Westworld
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Holly Taylor, The Americans
Best Limited Series
A Very English Scandal
American Vandal
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Genius: Picasso
Sharp Objects
Best Movie Made for TV
Icebox
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
Notes From the Field
The Tale
Bravo
Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Carrie Coon, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Anna Deavere Smith, Notes From the Field
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Eric Lange, Escape at Dannemora
Alex Rich, Genius: Picasso
Peter Sarsgaard, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Ellen Burstyn, The Tale
WINNER: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Julia Garner, Dirty John
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Elizabeth Perkins, Sharp Objects
Best Animated Series
Adventure Time
Archer
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
The Simpsons
South Park
