Raymond Hall/GC Images
Are you ready to be bold with your style in 2019?
Celebrities are taking their wardrobe to a whole new level in the color of the season: neon green. Stars like Blake Lively, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and more have opted for the hue, wearing the color in different ways. From suiting to cocktail dresses, this trend is bold and bright. It's not for the faint of heart. However, if you are up to the neon challenge, which started gaining momentum in 2018, Hollywood is proving there are major payoffs.
Just take Ashley Graham, who flaunted her curves in a neon green turtleneck and bright blue pants. Paired with the popular PVC trend, the outfit is standout and demonstrates her fearless attitude.
Check out how celebs are wearing neon green below!
SayCheese!/Getty Images
Blake Lively's Suit
You cannot miss this suit. Between the neon color and tailoring, Blake was a sight to see on the streets of New York.
BKGD / GAMR / BACKGRID
Hailey Baldwin's Neon Streetwear
The model sports an oversized neon green shirt and sweats to create a standout street style look.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Ashley Graham's Turtleneck
The model stuns in a neon turtleneck and bright blue pants, paired with patent leather heels.
Alberto Rodriguez/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
Victoria Justice
The star dresses up the trend, wearing a sheer, tiered dress with a sparkling clutch.
Killilea/Getty Images
Emily Blunt's Multicolored Dress
Giving us a preview of what's to come in spring, the actress stuns in a pink, white and green frock.
Instagram
Kendall Jenner's NYE Lewk
Neon green and PVC? Yes, please.