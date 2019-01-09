The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is doing something that hasn't been done in 30 years.

According to Variety, the 91st Annual Academy Awards will have no host, since the organization appears to have given up on finding a star to take on the role. The entertainment news site reports that the Oscars will instead recruit stars for various stars in place of "one marquee name to kick things off in a monologue filled with Trump zingers."

However, there are only six weeks until the show takes place live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. This looming deadline apparently has producers "scrambling" to find A-listers willing to take part in the star-studded show.

Their struggle to pull off the task come weeks after Kevin Hart was announced as the 2019 host, only to subsequently pull out of the show.